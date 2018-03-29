Police: Suspects sought after assaulting, robbing victim they offered a ride

Scene of strong arm robbery in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/29/18)

Police said two suspects are sought after a strong arm robbery in Greenville on Thursday.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m.

Officers said the incident happened at the QuikTrip on Rutherford Street.

According to officials with Greenville City Police Department, a victim was assaulted by two suspects after accepting a ride. They said the victim's wallet was also stolen.

Officers said the suspects were traveling in a dark gray older model Chevy Tahoe.

Police are currently on scene collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.