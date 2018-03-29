Sexual harassment lawsuit involving Sheriff Will Lewis to be handled by different Solicitor

New details were released on Thursday in connection with a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the Greenville County Sheriff and several others.

The case has been assigned to a new Solicitor.

Sheriff Will Lewis is being sued by Savannah Nabors, who used to work at the Sheriff's Office. Nabors claims Lewis sexually harassed and assaulted her.

Lewis, on the other hand, says the encounter was consensual and denies the criminal allegations.

Now, the case is being moved. The Attorney General originally assigned the case to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor, who is now under SLED investigation.

As it turns out, both the Sheriff and Solicitor retained the same lawyer. Due to the conflict of interest, the Attorney General's office reassigned the case to the Sixteenth Circuit, Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Officials with the SC Attorney General's Office said that for the same reason, the case of State v. Marcus S. McCall, which is also a Greenville County case, will be transferred to Solicitor Strom Thurmond in the Second Circuit.

