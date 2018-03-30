Coroner identifies man killed in deadly crash, lanes blocked on I-26 in Spartanburg

Scene of crash on I-26 at MM 29 (FOX Carolina/ March 30, 2018)

Lanes were blocked on I-26 In Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.

All lanes on the westbound side were shutdown and traffic was backed up.

Drivers were being detoured to Exit 35.

Highway Patrol reported the first crash on it's website shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, but the scene remained active for hours overnight. Two other crashes near mile marker 29 were also reported on the westbound side. At least one person was killed, according to troopers.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Donald Ray Bain, 80, of Ransdale Drive in Spartanburg died at the scene. The cause of death is pending further examination.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tune in to The Morning News for traffic updates every 10 minutes until 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS - Couple whose cat decapitated at new Upstate home makes another gruesome discovery

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.