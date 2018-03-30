Coroner identifies man killed in deadly crash, lanes blocked on I-26 in Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that injured two people, said officials with SC Highway Patrol.More >
First responders were called to the scene of an accidental death at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Police said two suspects are sought after a strong arm robbery in Greenville on Thursday.More >
Police are searching for a man who was involved in an accident and stole a Good Samaritan's truck.More >
Officials with Greenville Health System said the that law enforcement had given the all-clear at Laurens County Memorial Hospital just before noon Thursday after a bomb threat was called in.More >
Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart were in a car with at least three of their adopted children when Jennifer Hart drove off a coastal cliff in Mendocino County, California on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed a death is under investigation in Union County on Tuesday.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
