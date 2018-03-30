Cross Walks planned in 2 WNC cities to mark Good Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Cross Walks planned in 2 WNC cities to mark Good Friday

Group carries cross through Hendersonville (FOX Carolina/ March 25, 2016) Group carries cross through Hendersonville (FOX Carolina/ March 25, 2016)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Churches in our area are getting ready to recognize Good Friday. There are two Cross Walks planned in Western North Carolina.

The first is in Forest City, North Carolina. It starts at 8:30 am at First Baptist Church on Main Street. Participants will be walking less than a mile carrying a wooden cross to First United Methodist Church.

Another walk will be happening in Hendersonville at 11:30 am at First United Methodist Church on Sixth Avenue. Participants will be walking a mile through downtown Hendersonville. There is a reception prior to the walk at 11 am.

Both walks are open to anyone who wants to attend.

The walks are in recognition of Good Friday and the crucifixion of Jesus.

