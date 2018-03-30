Good Friday, Easter weekend events in Upstate, WNC

Easter weekend has arrived and Meteorologist Isaac Williams said the weather will be beautiful for outdoor church services and events.

There are a number of events planned for Good Friday and Easter across the area. Here’s a look at the events shared with us thus far.

FRIDAY

Cross Walks: Cross Walks have been planned in two Western North Carolina cities Friday morning. Groups will carry crosses across Hendersonville and Forest City. Read full details at the link below:

Easter Egg Hunt: The city of Greenville will host an Easter Egg Hunt for after school programs. The event will be held at McPherson Park, located on East Park Avenue, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Bunny Hop 5K: The Bunny Hop 5K Race will start in the parking lot at Conestee Park and travel through the park’s Nature Trails. This race is part of the Greenville County Parks and Rec 2018 Dirt Series. It begins at 9 a.m. The park is located at 840 Mauldin Rd.

Easter Egg Scramble: Spartanburg Parks will host the Easter Egg Scramble at Tyger River Park in Duncan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per child. Ages 2 and under will compete at 10:30, ages 3-4 at 11 a.m., ages 5-6 at 11:30 a.m., ages 7-8 at noon, and ages 9-10 at 12:30 p.m. The event will also feature live rabbits, inflatable attractions, face paintings, and caricature drawings.

Easter Weekend Youth Rally celebrates 10-year anniversary: More than 500 teens are expected at the Alive Youth Rally, which includes community service projects throughout the Spartanburg community. The event is held at Spartanburg Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1217 John B. White Sr. Blvd.

Spring into Clemson: The 2nd Annual Spring Into Clemson event will be held from 2-8 p.m. in Downtown Clemson. Roads will be closed in the downtown area (Keith St. to Highway 93) from noon to 9 p.m. Click here to read more.

