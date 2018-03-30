School district: 2 students suspended, charged after threats mad - FOX Carolina 21

School district: 2 students suspended, charged after threats made at middle school

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two students are suspended and facing charges from law enforcement after threats were made concerning Wren Middle School, according to Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent with Anderson District One.

Harrison said she could not comment on the charges the students are facing.

The school district has not released any further details about the threat or the students involved.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

