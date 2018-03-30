School district: 2 students suspended, charged after threats made at middle school

Two students are suspended and facing charges from law enforcement after threats were made concerning Wren Middle School, according to Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent with Anderson District One.

Harrison said she could not comment on the charges the students are facing.

The school district has not released any further details about the threat or the students involved.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.