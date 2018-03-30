Police: Family to hold vigil on 2nd anniversary of Anderson man's unsolved shooting death

Randy Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting in March. (Source: Family of Smith)

Anderson police said the family and friends of a man killed in an unsolved 2016 homicide will hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Friday.

Police said the vigil for Randy Smith, who was shot in a drive-by shooting on March 30, 2016, will be held at 6 p.m. at 701 East Whitner Street.

Police said they responded to that area of Whitner Street and found Smith lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

Smith passed away on April 7, 2016.

The case remains under investigation by the Anderson Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-231-7867.

