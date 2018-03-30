Theaters in Clemson's Brooks Center closed due to bat colony rem - FOX Carolina 21

Theaters in Clemson's Brooks Center closed due to bat colony removal



CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)

Clemson University said the Brooks Theater and Bellamy Theatre at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts will be closed through May 15 while crews work to remove a colony of bats that roosted in the building.

Greg Yarrow, chair of the Clemson’s forestry and environmental conservation department, believes a colony of bats has roosted in a theater wall, according to a news release. Yarrow said the animals are free-tailed bats, which have a very low risk of carrying rabies.

The Brooks Center is working with wildlife experts to make sure the bats are removed humane and to address all repairs and hygiene concerns.

Officials said a special apparatus was installed at the Brooks Center that allows bats to exit the building, but prevents them from getting back inside.

Officials are working to relocate, reschedule or cancel some performances. More information will be posted on the Brooks Center website and through Clemson University social media channels once it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

