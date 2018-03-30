Former police dispatcher turned registered sex offender sentenced to prison on federal child porn charge

A former Greer police dispatcher who was convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor a decade ago has now been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child porn, United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Friday.

Drake said Leslie Earle Alverson, 50, of Greer, was sentenced to ten years in prison and for Possession of Child Pornography involving Prepubescent Minors.

Drake said the investigation revealed that Alverson spent many hours on a child porn website between January and February of 2015. Law enforcement was able to trace the IP address used to access the site to Alverson.

A search warrant revealed Alverson had computer hardware that contained more than 13,000 child porn files, which included images and videos that depicted “adults engaged in sexual acts with prepubescent minors as well as sadistic and masochistic conduct,” according to a news release.

The US Attorney’s Office Alverson was convicted in 2007 of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. SLED filed that charge against Alverson in September, 2006 when he was working as a dispatcher employed by the Greer Police Department. The warrant states that Alverson had been in willful possession of child porn at that time.

Alverson is listed on SLED’s sex offender registry.

