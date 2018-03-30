Deputies: Woman arrested after striking husband with pink Daisy BB gun until the stock broke off

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after hitting her husband with a BB gun until the stock broke off.

Deputies said the victim woke up to the suspect pointing a pink Daisy BB gun at his head.

The incident report stated that the victim tried to stop the suspect and grab the gun, but the suspect turned and shot into the front yard. According to deputies, the suspect then aimed the weapon at the victim and repeatedly struck him with the BB gun until the rear stock broke off.

The victim wrestled the suspect to the ground until he could get the suspect away from the gun, deputies said.

According to the incident report, the suspect was intoxicated and said she was mad she was left at a friend's house and had the BB gun "to shoot trees to blow off steam."

Deputies said 29-year-old Chanda Michelle Gray was arrested for domestic violence. The incident report stated that Gray told the arresting officer that God was going to punish him for arresting an innocent woman.

The sheriff's office said Gray has three previous convictions for domestic violence and is currently on probation for domestic violence.

Gray is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Troopers: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into barrier, 2 pedestrians in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.