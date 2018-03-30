Police charge 2 in connection with mail theft, identity fraud involving more than 50 victims

Greenville police said Friday that two people had been arrested on multiple charges ranging from identity theft to larceny that stemmed from mail theft and tampering.

Kristopher Michael Kendra, 40, and Misty Baker Morrison, 41, were charged with multiple counts of financial transaction theft involving credit cards, identity theft, fraud, forgery, and larceny.

Police said detectives were working to notify more than 50 known victims in the Greenville area and said there may be additional victims not yet identified.

Kendra and Morrison’s scheme included stealing mail “to acquire checking account and other personal information, stealing checks to modify for personal use, making fake identifications to include driver’s licenses and passports to facilitate these crimes,” according to Donald Porter, a spokesman for the police departments.

Lt. Jason Rampey offered a brief overview of this identity theft operation this Facebook video.

