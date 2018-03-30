Solicitor: Roebuck man receives 25-year prison sentence for 2017 - FOX Carolina 21

Solicitor: Roebuck man receives 25-year prison sentence for 2017 home invasion

Jonathan C. Johnson. (Source: 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office). Jonathan C. Johnson. (Source: 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office).
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette announced the sentencing of a Roebuck man in connection with a 2017 home invasion. 

The solicitor said 25-year-old Jonathan C. Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The solicitor's office said Johnson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Two counts of kidnapping 
  • Two counts of first-degree assault and battery 
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime 
  • Possession of a stolen weapon 

Court records said the home invasion occurred on July 28, 2017 at a residence on Belcher Road in Boiling Springs.

According to the solicitor's office, two gunmen kicked in the door of the home, demanded property, and beat an occupant with a gun. The solicitor said cash, jewelry, and a small amount of marijuana were stolen from the home. 

Johnson and his accomplice fled the scene, but were arrested a short time later, the solicitor said. 

Johnson will serve 85 percent of the his sentence before he is eligible for release. He has no prior criminal record. 

