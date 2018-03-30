President Trump appoints Greenville man as Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities Chair

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he wishes to appoint the executive director of the Meyer Center for Special Children as the chair of his Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

Trump wants to appoint Christopher Neeley as Chair for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2018 and then for an additional two year term.

Neeley said he first received word from the White House back in February that Mr. Trump wanted him to be a part of the committee and the vetting process began.

He said he received word Thursday night that the president had selected him to be chair.

Neeley said he will continue to work at the Meyer Center but will play a large role in helping Trump shape policies regarding people with intellectual disabilities across the country.

“I’m deeply honored to help with this issue in our country, as well as represent South Carolina and some of the most special people in our country,” Neeley said.

The Meyer Center provides preschool and early childhood education programs; along with occupational, physical, speech, and music therapy “dedicated to enriching the lives of children with disabilities so that they might reach their full potential,” according to their website.

The President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966.

