Police: Man shot at stop sign in Ninety Six

Police said a man has been shot at a stop sign in Ninety Six.

Officers with the Ninety Six Police Department said the incident occurred on Highway 34 at Little Mountain Road.

According to police, the incident seems to be a drive-by shooting.

A doctor at a medical office near the scene came out to assist the victim, police said.

Officers said SLED will also be responding to the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

