A beautiful Easter weekend is in store! Expect sunny, seasonably warm conditions for Saturday, followed by even warmer temps for Easter Sunday.

Tonight will be a chilly one! Saturday will begin in the mid 30s for the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate. Mostly sunny skies will dominate through the day with highs reaching the low to upper 60s.

Easter Sunday looks great, with a cool morning in the 40s turning into a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. Highs will reach near 70 area-wide. Clouds will increase a bit, but no rain is expected.

Isolated showers are possible early in the week, mainly in western North Carolina. The Upstate will just notice extra clouds through Tuesday, then a good chance for rain comes area-wide for Wednesday.

