Greenwood PD investigating after multiple shots fired into home

The Greenwood Police Department said it is investigating after multiple shots were fired into a residence.

Officers said a home on Weldon Avenue was shot at Sunday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night.

No one in the residence was directly hit by the shots and no one was injured in any of the incidents, police said.

Homeowner Aletisha Hurley, who was at the residence when the shots were fired, said she thought the shots were firecrackers. She called police, but shots were fired again just days later.

Hurley said she counted over 20 bullet holes in her home.

"t's crazy because we ain't never harmed nobody, back in the day when I was coming up, we just used to fight whatever, but now it's all gun play and they don't realize the kind of trouble they're going to get themselves in until they really get themselves into trouble," Hurley said.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips will remain anonymous, officers said.

Hurley said her family doesn't feel safe and is no longer staying at the house. "It's not right I can't sleep in my own house in peace. It's not right and it's scaring my kids and it makes me mad because I feel like I can't protect them."

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.