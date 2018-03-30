Wofford College chaplain leads cross walk

On the campus of Wofford College, steps are taken to teach lessons inside and outside the classroom.

"People coming out of buildings, out of classrooms will usually stop, pause and they just take note and they remember what day this is," Wofford College Chaplain Rev. Ron Robinson said.

Friday, March 30, isn't just any Friday.

"Good Friday is strangely named because it's the day when Jesus was crucified," Robinson said.

Robinson also teaches religion at Wofford.

"We want to remember that Jesus gave his life for us," he said.

For 15 years in honor of Jesus' sacrifice, Robinson has picked up a cross and carried it down Campus Drive.

"The walk reminds us that Jesus took a journey to the cross. In fact, he carried his own cross to the place he was crucified," he said.

A small group walked behind with reverence and a fifth person joined moments after the walk began.

"It was a wonderful time to stop and think about the reason we have Easter," he said.

Emily Weston Kannon is a senior at Wofford.

"This is a new time in my life and I wanted to make sure to look at all the great blessings that God has given me," she said.

The walk with a cross only took a few minutes, but some who participated said the meaning behind it proved to be powerful.

"That's just an incredible thing to think about," Kannon said.

