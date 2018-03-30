Dispatch: Deputies responding to robbery at Greenville gas stati - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to robbery at Greenville gas station

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies responded to a robbery at a Greenville gas station Friday night.

They got the call just before 10 p.m., reported dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the incident happened at the Marathon gas station at 6400 White Horse Road.

