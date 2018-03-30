GOOD NEWS: Police locate missing 12-year-old boy in Anderson

Officials with Anderson City Police Department were searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Friday night.

Police said the child was last seen around 7:30 p.m.

He's described as 5 feet tall, weighing around 105 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and blue and green shoes.

Police said the boy may go by the name Rashad McKinney, though they could not confirm if this is his legal name.

A technical rescue crew was on scene and staging as a precaution, said officers. Police were actively searching in the area near Robert Anderson Middle School.

Around midnight, police confirmed that McKinney had been safely located.

