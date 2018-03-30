Winning numbers announced for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot

Check your lottery tickets!

The winning numbers have just been drawn for a whopping $521 million Mega Millions jackpot - it's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot, according to the Associated Press, and no one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

The winning numbers were as follows:

11 28 31 46 59

The gold mega ball is 1

Megaplier 3x

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, April 3.

