Winning numbers announced for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot - FOX Carolina 21

Winning numbers announced for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot

Posted: Updated:
Source: Wikimedia Commons Source: Wikimedia Commons
(FOX Carolina) -

Check your lottery tickets!

The winning numbers have just been drawn for a whopping $521 million Mega Millions jackpot - it's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot, according to the Associated Press, and no one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

The winning numbers were as follows:

11  28  31  46  59

The gold mega ball is 1

Megaplier 3x

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, April 3.

MORE NEWS: Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million as drawing nears

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.