Troopers: One dead after rollover crash in Spartanburg County

Troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.

The call came in at 8:20 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along Nazareth Church Road, about .3 miles east of the Cambridge subdivision.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2007 Range Rover was traveling west on Nazareth Church Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking an object and then overturning.

Troopers said the victim died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner.

MORE NEWS: Homeowner shot, killed convicted felon during home invasion: cops

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.