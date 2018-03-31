Red Cross assisting multiple families after apartment fire in Greenville Co.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

The blaze took place at Springwood Apartments on Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m.

The Berea Fire Department chief said 8 units caught fire, and seven of those units are occupied. All residents in those units were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

He said the resident who leases the apartment where the fire started was not home during the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting a total of 8 adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

