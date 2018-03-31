Deputies: Upstate school counselor fired, arrested after admitting to inappropriate relationship with student

Spartanburg County Deputies say an Upstate school counselor was fired from the school she worked for and arrested after she confirmed allegations that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a current student.

Deputies say it was reported that Kenleigh Prendergast, 25, had an inappropriate relationship with a current student at Spartanburg Day School that began on January of 2018 and ended several days prior to being reported to law enforcement on March 25.

On March 30, deputies say they interviewed Prendergast who admitted to the allegations being made against her. She told them that she and the student would text, call or Facetime during the school day as well as after school hours and eventually began to meet outside of school at the suspect's private counseling practice and residence.

Deputies say Prendergast was arrested after the interview and transported to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Detention facility.

She was charged with sexual battery with a student, 16 or 17 years of age with no aggravated force or coercion.

Spartanburg Day School released the following statement in reference to the case:

"Spartanburg Day School was contacted on March 31 by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and informed that an employee, Kenleigh Prendergast, was charged with sexual battery with a student. Ms. Prendergast was hired in August of 2017 as school counselor. Effective immediately, Ms. Prendergast’s employment with the school has been terminated. SDS puts the safety and wellbeing of our students above all things, and will cooperate fully with the Sheriff’s Office throughout this process."

The investigation is still in its early stages. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

