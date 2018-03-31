Deputies: Death investigation underway in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Death investigation underway in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Death investigation underway in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/31/18) Death investigation underway in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/31/18)
Death investigation underway in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/31/18) Death investigation underway in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/31/18)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said a death investigation was underway in Greenville Saturday morning.

They responded to a home on Sumter Street.

Deputies could not confirm if there was anything suspicious about the death, said the investigation was standard.

Investigators on scene said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in rollover crash in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.