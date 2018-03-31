Coroner identifies man dead in Pickens Co. crash down embankment

SC Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pickens County on Saturday.

Per troopers, the fatal collision occurred on Earls Bridge Road near Piney Creek Road around 11:16 a.m.

Troopers said a 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling west on Earls Bridge Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and down an embankment before overturning.

Troopers said the victim died at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Dean Warren Jones of Sawtooth Oak Lane in Easley.

