Coroner responding to collision in Travelers Rest

All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >
Spartanburg County Deputies say an Upstate school counselor was fired from the school she worked for and arrested after she confirmed allegations that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a current student.More >
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >
Troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Spartanburg County Friday night.More >
Officials with Anderson City Police Department were searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Friday night.More >
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
Deputies said a death investigation was underway in Greenville Saturday morning.More >
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >
Dispatchers said deputies responded to a robbery at a Greenville gas station Friday night.More >
Upstate resident China Lee Hudson celebrated her 101st birthday on Saturday.More >
The USC Spring game took place on Saturday with the players dressed in the traditional garnet and black.More >
Easter photos, past and present. (3/30/18)More >
People in Forest City gathered together to carry the old rugged cross through town Friday morning to honor Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
