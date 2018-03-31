Gorgeous Easter afternoon ahead of next week's rain chances

Our gorgeous Easter weekend continues into Easter Sunday itself ahead of a couple of rain chances next week.

Sunday afternoon will be a good deal warmer than Saturday as highs reach the lower and middle 70s across the entire area with some south of I-85 reaching near 80.

A weak system will skim the mountains late Sunday night into Monday which will cause a couple of brief showers to form, but nothing huge will come of that.

Temperatures early next week will continue to rise into the lower 80s by Tuesday in the Upstate and middle 70s in the mountains.

A stronger system will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday which will bring scattered rain to the area, and a plunge back into the 60s for the rest of the work week.

Our next rain chance looks to arrive next Saturday as highs stay a bit below average, but certainly tolerable in the 60s.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.