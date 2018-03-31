Coroner identifies Upstate pedestrian killed one week after being hit by vehicle

Troopers said a pedestrian has died a week after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.

The incident occurred on Hidden Hill Road on March 24, SCHP said.

According to troopers, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when he stepped in front of a 2012 Kia Sedan traveling north on Hidden Hill Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Spartanburg Regional where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified by the coroner as 36-year-old Markese Lamar Campbell of Spartanburg.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in rollover crash in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.