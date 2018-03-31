Troopers: Pedestrian dies one week after hit-and-run - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pedestrian dies one week after hit-and-run

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a pedestrian has died a week after a hit-and-run in Spartanburg County.

The incident occurred on Hidden Hill Road on March 24, SCHP said. 

According to troopers, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when she stepped in front of a 2012 Kia Sedan traveling north on Hidden Hill Road. 

The pedestrian was taken to Spartanburg Regional where she later succumbed to her injuries. 

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured. 

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. 

