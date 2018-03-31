Troopers: Pedestrian dies one week after hit-and-run

Troopers said a pedestrian has died a week after a hit-and-run in Spartanburg County.

The incident occurred on Hidden Hill Road on March 24, SCHP said.

According to troopers, a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when she stepped in front of a 2012 Kia Sedan traveling north on Hidden Hill Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Spartanburg Regional where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

