Police: Man, woman arrested after barricading themselves in Anderson Co. hotel room

Police say a man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves inside an Anderson County hotel.

The standoff occurred at the Days Inn on George Smith Mill Road, officers said.

According to police, the man is wanted out of Georgia.

Details are limited at this time.

