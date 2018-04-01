Spartanburg Police need help identifying suspect from assault, vandalism at CiCi's Pizza

Spartanburg Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an assault and vandalism at Cici’s Pizza.

Deputies say they responded to the Cici’s Pizza on E Black Stock Road Saturday night in regards to a fight. When investigators arrived on scene they met with the manager who had a small cut and swelling under his eye, they said.

The manager told deputies that an unknown customer who wanted a special pizza was not satisfied with their service. The customer then demanded his money back and when the manager refused to do so, the manager asked the customer to leave, but each time the customer refused, he said.

The customer then began threatening the manager and jumping at him as if he was going to attack, the manager continued to tell deputies. He said, the customer then knocked over one of the registers and computers. At this point, the manager proceeded to try and escort the customer out of the business. The manager said he and the customer then began to fight each other near the front of the business, eventually the family of the customer pulled the two apart and the customer left in a hurry.

Deputies did observe the fight on surveillance video and said the customer proceeded to throw a punch in the manager’s direction and then both parties fell to the floor.

The manager refused medical attention for his injuries. He said he did contact the owner of the store to get a quote for the price of the register and computer that were broken.

Anyone who can identify the suspect involved or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police department at 864-596-2035.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man, woman arrested after barricading themselves in Anderson Co. hotel room

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.