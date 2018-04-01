Spindale PD searching for armed robbery suspect after they say mini mart robbed

Spindale, North Carolina Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Deb's Mini Mart on Easter.

Per police, a man entered the mini mart located on East Main Street in Spindale on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. and the armed robbery occurred.

Police say the man was between 6'1" and 6'3" and weighed between 225 and 250 pounds. They said he was wearing dark sweat pants, dark hood-style shirt and possibly a dark green mask.

After the armed robbery, police said the man left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective S Blair at 828-286-3464 or call Crime Stoppers at 828-286-2911.

