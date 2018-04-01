Trailer filled with food for USC Upstate softball team stolen in Spartanburg Co.

A trailer filled with food for the USC Upstate softball team was stolen in Spartanburg County on Saturday.

Deputies said the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Traveller Drive. The sheriff's office said security footage showed a silver SUV hook up the trailer and drive away with it.

Trish Case, owner of the trailer, said it was filled with food for a low country boil for the USC Upstate softball team after their games on Saturday. Case's daughter plays for the team.

"Obviously, everyone was very upset. This is something they look forward to the entire time. The entire season we wait for this weekend. They are handling it well. We ordered pizza and we're playing cornhole still and hanging out as a team. It's all about family," Case said.

According to the incident report, 160 pounds of crawfish, 30 pounds of sausages, and 30 pounds of corn were in the trailer when it was stolen.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

