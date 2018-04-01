Trailer filled with food for USC Upstate softball team stolen in Spartanburg Co.

A trailer filled with food for the USC Upstate softball team was stolen in Spartanburg County on Saturday.
Deputies said the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Traveller Drive. The sheriff's office said security footage showed a silver SUV hook up the trailer and drive away with it.
Trish Case, owner of the trailer, said it was filled with food for a low country boil for the USC Upstate softball team after their games on Saturday. Case's daughter plays for the team.
"Obviously, everyone was very upset. This is something they look forward to the entire time. The entire season we wait for this weekend. They are handling it well. We ordered pizza and we're playing cornhole still and hanging out as a team. It's all about family," Case said.
According to the incident report, 160 pounds of crawfish, 30 pounds of sausages, and 30 pounds of corn were in the trailer when it was stolen.
No suspects have been identified in the case.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Upstate school counselor fired, arrested after admitting to inappropriate relationship with student
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Spartanburg County Deputies say an Upstate school counselor was fired from the school she worked for and arrested after she confirmed allegations that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a current student.More >
Spartanburg County Deputies say an Upstate school counselor was fired from the school she worked for and arrested after she confirmed allegations that she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a current student.More >
The coroner is responding to a fatal collision in Greenville County.More >
The coroner is responding to a fatal collision in Greenville County.More >
Police say a man is barricaded inside an Anderson County hotel.More >
Police say a man is barricaded inside an Anderson County hotel.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pickens County on Saturday.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pickens County on Saturday.More >
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >
Spartanburg County deputies are looking for a suspect in connection to an assault and vandalism at Cici’s Pizza.More >
Spartanburg County deputies are looking for a suspect in connection to an assault and vandalism at Cici’s Pizza.More >
Upstate resident China Lee Hudson celebrated her 101st birthday on Saturday.More >
Upstate resident China Lee Hudson celebrated her 101st birthday on Saturday.More >
The USC Spring game took place on Saturday with the players dressed in the traditional garnet and black.More >
The USC Spring game took place on Saturday with the players dressed in the traditional garnet and black.More >
Easter photos, past and present. (3/30/18)More >
Easter photos, past and present. (3/30/18)More >
People in Forest City gathered together to carry the old rugged cross through town Friday morning to honor Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday.More >
People in Forest City gathered together to carry the old rugged cross through town Friday morning to honor Christ's sacrifice on Good Friday.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
China Lee Hudson was born in Abbeville on March 31, 1917 and now resides in Greenville. Her family provided these photos as a look back on her first century here on earth.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Deputies said the hospital on US 76 in Clinton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in around 9 a.m.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Crews are on scene in Anderson County after a car goes into a building.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
Chick-Fil-A donated and delivered 162 meals for the people at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in Greenville on Wednesday.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
An upstate superintendent recently returned from Parkland, Florida where she brought a dreamcatcher to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She spent the day with the survivors of the deadly school shooting a month after it took place.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a house in South Carolina for 2018. Here's a look at the top 15.More >