More early week warming followed by mid-week rain and a cooldown

Temperatures continue trending on the warm side early this week, but mid-week rain will bring us back down a few notches.

Lows tonight won’t be near as cold as last night with the Upstate reaching the middle 50s and the mountains getting to the upper 40s with a steady southwest wind.

Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with only a stray shower or two in the mountains as highs reach the lower 70s up there and near 80 in the Upstate.

Tuesday will be nearly identical, but a touch warmer with most of the Upstate expected to reach 80 degrees by the afternoon and lower 60s at night.

Showers will move in Tuesday night and continue into most of the day Wednesday.

Behind the rain comes a cooldown which will bring us back below average with highs ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to middle 60s in the Upstate.

Those will be our highs on Thursday, but it’ll at least be accompanied by sunshine and a steady north wind with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will be back near 70 before another system brings a quick shot of rain on Saturday that should clear out by Sunday with highs bouncing back to near 70.

