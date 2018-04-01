Staying WARM ahead of mid-week rain

Spring-like warmth continues ahead of some BIG changes by the end of the week!

This morning starts mild with temperatures generally in the 50s, but with a good amount of sun today, highs will reach the 70s in the mountains and near 80 degrees across the Upstate.

Some low clouds or patchy fog could develop overnight into early Tuesday, but another truly spring day is ahead as highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s!

Rain arrives overnight into early Wednesday, and while there could be a few rumbles of thunder, no severe weather or widespread heavy rain is expected. This rain should exit the region by midday, leaving the rest of the day dry with highs in the 60s.

A COLD start to Thursday is ahead morning lows drop into the 30s! Lots of sun is on the way, too, but clouds build toward Friday.

This weekend looks unsettled at best as cool, rainy conditions are likely to develop. It’s very possible highs both days could hold in the 50s…stay tuned!

