Dispatch: Rescue crews on scene after person falls down waterfall

Dispatch: Rescue crews on scene after person falls down waterfall in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Polk County dispatch said rescue crews are on scene after a person fell down a waterfall in the Twin Bridges Area. 

Per dispatch, the call came in around 2:30 p.m. 

Saluda Fire, Tryon Fire, Polk County EMS, and Polk County Rescue Squad are responding to the incident, dispatch said. 

Details are limited at this time. 

