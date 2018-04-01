Dispatch: Rescue crews on scene after person falls down waterfall in Polk Co.

Polk County dispatch said rescue crews are on scene after a person fell down a waterfall in the Twin Bridges Area.

Per dispatch, the call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Saluda Fire, Tryon Fire, Polk County EMS, and Polk County Rescue Squad are responding to the incident, dispatch said.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after running off road, striking mailbox

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

