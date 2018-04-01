FD: Injured man airlifted to hospital after rescued from fall down Polk Co. waterfall

Rescue crews were on scene after a person fell down a waterfall in the Twin Bridges Area on Sunday, according to fire crews. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)

Rescue crews were on scene after a person fell down a waterfall in the Twin Bridges Area on Sunday, according to fire crews.

Officials with Tryon Fire Department said a call came in around 2:30 p.m., reporting that a man had fallen over an edge at a local waterfall in the Twin Bridge area.

Fire officials said the man had fallen 60 to 70 feet, in an area near the 3900 block of Highway 176.

Rescue teams made contact with the man around 3:23 p.m., repelled down to him and began to initiate care at that time, said fire fighters.

Fire officials said they secured the man to a basket and pulled him back up to safety before an ambulance transported him to a landing zone from which he was then airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment.

The fire department said the man was injured and had fractures. The rescue team cleared the scene around 6:38 p.m. - officials said the rescue took about 3.5 hours.

Tryon Fire Department, Saluda Fire and Rescue, Polk County Rescue, Henderson County Rescue, Tryon Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County EMS all responded to the scene.

