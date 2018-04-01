Outage reported near crash into utility pole in Greenville Co.

Crash into utility pole in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)

Crash into utility pole in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)

Troopers reported a crash along Farrs Bridge Road in Greenville Sunday evening.

The call came in around 7:26 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the 600 block of Farrs Bridge Road near SC 183.

Duke Energy reported an outage affecting about 80 customers in the area near the crash.

Crews on scene told FOX Carolina that no injuries were reported in the incident. They also confirmed that Shamrock Acres neighborhood was without power following the crash.

MORE NEWS:Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.