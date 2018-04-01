Parents of Lander University student killed in crash pay tribute to son through scholarship fund

"When I'm sleeping, all the memories that we shared...I feel sad, but I also feel honored and happy that I got to know Logan, and that he was my best friend," Logan Ramey said.

The Logan family had their first Easter without their son, and best friend on Sunday.

"He was my best friend, and I think I was his...I'm going to miss him so bad," his father Jimmy said back in February when his parents got the news.

The Laurens County coroner told them their 19-year-old son, Logan Lusk, was killed instantly in a single car crash on US 25.

"He hit that monument, they say that's what killed him," Angela Lusk, his mother, said. "No parent should have to bury their child."

There will never be another Logan Lusk, however, his family feels there are people like Logan - deserving, with potential. His parents created the Logan Lusk Angel Memorial Fund. Logan was a pre-med student and planned to become an orthopedic surgeon. The goal of the scholarship fund is to help students like Logan at Lander University.

"'It's in his honor. It's like he can't do that now, so this is a way to continue what he wanted to do," Angela Lusk said.

"I think it's someone who resembles great qualities, but also is really humble. That's the kind of person that should deserve it," Logan Ramey said.

Logan's parents said all of the funds raised will go directly to a student through a non-profit. If you want to donate, you can go to any TD Bank branch and simply ask to contribute to the "Logan Lusk Angel Memorial Fund."

"He's our angel, he's our shining star," Angela Lusk said. "You have to know his story and who he was in order to appreciate getting this."

"You should always live your life like Logan did. Don't hold anything back, because as you can see, we're not promised tomorrow," Ramey said.

