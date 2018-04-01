Duke Energy: Over 2,000 customers without power in Greenville Co., troopers report nearby crash

Power outage in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)

Over 2,000 customers are without power in the Berea area, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

The outage was reported at 10:36 p.m. and is currently affecting 2,033 customers.

Duke Energy estimates the power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Troopers also reported a crash within the area of the outage, along White Horse Road at Rangeview Circle.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

