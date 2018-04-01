Duke Energy: Over 2,000 customers without power in Greenville Co - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy: Over 2,000 customers without power in Greenville Co., troopers report nearby crash

Posted: Updated:
Duke Energy reports outage in Greenville Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Duke Energy reports outage in Greenville Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
Power outage in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18) Power outage in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)
Power outage in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18) Power outage in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/1/18)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 2,000 customers are without power in the Berea area, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

The outage was reported at 10:36 p.m. and is currently affecting 2,033 customers. 

Duke Energy estimates the power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Troopers also reported a crash within the area of the outage, along White Horse Road at Rangeview Circle.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man dead in Pickens Co. crash down embankment

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.