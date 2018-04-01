Duke Energy: Power restored to over 2,000 customers Greenville Co.

Over 2,000 customers were without power in the Berea area Sunday night, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

The outage was reported at 10:36 p.m. and affected 2,033 customers.

Duke Energy estimated the power to be restored by 1:30 a.m. Monday, however according to the outage map, it was restored before 12:30 a.m.

Troopers also reported a crash within the area of the outage, along White Horse Road at Rangeview Circle, but upon investigation, FOX Carolina crews found no crash at the scene.

