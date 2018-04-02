Little Caesar's serving up free lunch combos on Monday - FOX Carolina 21

Little Caesar's serving up free lunch combos on Monday

$5 Lunch Combo (Source: Little Caesars) $5 Lunch Combo (Source: Little Caesars)
Little Caesars said it would make good Monday on a promise to provide free lunch if “the crazy happened” during the NCAA Tournament and a No. 16 seeded team beat a No. 1 team.

Well, that happened when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Retrievers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers.

After the win, Little Caesars announced that they would offer up free Lunch Combos on April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.

The normally-$5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combos include deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

The free offer is limited to one per family.

Orders must be placed by 1 p.m. to receive the free offer.

The offer is only available in-store at participating locations in the United States and Washington, DC, and is not valid online, via mobile app, delivery, or at drive-thru window, per Little Caesars website.

Click here to read the full terms and conditions.

