Spartanburg Co. Council to discuss relocating, replacing court house during Monday meeting

Spartanburg County Council will discuss the ongoing mold problems in the county courthouse during a special meeting Monday morning, according to the meeting agenda.

The agenda states the council will “receive information and take desired action in reference to the replacement” of the courthouse.

The county wants to move courthouse operations to a new building while a new one is built at the current locations.

Previous attempts in other meetings did not work out and the council was looking for new options.

Mold has been a problem in the courthouse for years.

Employees filed a lawsuit in February, claiming the mold was making them sick.

Officials said rain was getting into the 60-year-old building on Magnolia Street and causing the mold issues.

Spartanburg County voters passed a penny sales tax in 2017 that will pay for the construction of a new court house and government complex.

