Get 50% off tickets Monday for Sugarland at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said a special offer to purchase half-off tickets for the Sugarland concert this summer is no April Fools Day joke.

Through Monday, BSWA said country music fans can use the discount code FOOLS to get 50 percent off tickets for the August 4 show in Greenville.

The discount offer is valid through 11:59 p.m. Monday on select seats and must be purchased in multiples of 2 with a limit of 8 tickets. Additional fees apply.

Regular price tickets start at $51.

