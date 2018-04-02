Get 50% off tickets Monday for Sugarland at the Bon Secours Well - FOX Carolina 21

Get 50% off tickets Monday for Sugarland at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Posted: Updated:
Sugarland coming to BSWA (Source: BSWA) Sugarland coming to BSWA (Source: BSWA)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said a special offer to purchase half-off tickets for the Sugarland concert this summer is no April Fools Day joke.

Through Monday, BSWA said country music fans can use the discount code FOOLS to get 50 percent off tickets for the August 4 show in Greenville.

The discount offer is valid through 11:59 p.m. Monday on select seats and must be purchased in multiples of 2 with a limit of 8 tickets. Additional fees apply.

Regular price tickets start at $51.

Click here to purchase tickets.

MORE NEWS - Little Caesar's serving up free lunch combos on Monday

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.