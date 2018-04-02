Boil water advisory issued for Walhalla - FOX Carolina 21

Boil water advisory issued for Walhalla

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The city of Walhalla has issued a boil water advisory for the entire Walhalla water service area, a City Hall representative said Monday.

A water main break on Highway 28 disrupted service but the line was repaired Monday morning.

As a precaution, officials are asking residents to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking and cooking.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

