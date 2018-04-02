Feds offer reward for info leading to arrest of McDowell Co. fugitive.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a reward is being offered in the hunt for a Marion fugitive wanted on numerous charges ranging from traffic violations to felonies.

Deputies said the U.S. Marshal Service is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of Jonathan Trey Sloan.

Sloan, 30, has a last known address on Dobbins Street.

Sloan is wanted by the Marshals and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of driving while license revoked; two counts each of no inspection, probation violation, operating a vehicle with no insurance, reckless driving and resisting a public officer; and one count each of simple assault, driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven with no registration plate displayed, moped or motorcycle helmet violation, littering, hit and run, providing fictitious information to an officer, injury to personal property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a steady red light, expired registration card or tag, designated lane violation, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and fictitious or altered title or registration card or tag.

Sloan is six-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, shoulders, back, chest, and stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).

