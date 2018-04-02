Police: 19-year-old charged for threatening school in Snapchat video

Greenville police said a 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after he recorded and posted a Snapchat video threatening an unspecified school.

When officers arrived, the suspect stated “It was an attempt at a distasteful joke,” according to Donald Porter, a spokesman for the Greenville Police Department.

No real firearms were found in suspect’s apartment, but the suspect did have Airsoft replica pellet guns in his possession.

“Airsoft is a competitive team sport where participants are eliminated by shooting each other with spherical plastic pellets launched via replica weapons called airsoft guns,” Porter elaborated.

The suspect, Thomas Martin Peltier, was arrested and charged with disturbing school and was in custody Monday pending a completed mental evaluation, police said.

