3 arrested for using guns, rake in dispute during Easter celebration

Three people were arrested after Union police said guns and a rake were used to threaten people when a dispute broke out at an Easter celebration.

The incident happened Sunday on Barnado Road.

Police said they arrived to find multiple people standing in the road and on opposite sides of the road shouting at each other.

Per incident reports, 20-year-old Nicolas Woods went across the street and began shouting at neighbors who were outside playing games and celebrating Easter. The victims said Woods took off his shirt and tried to start a fight, and then stormed back across the street and re-emerged from his home with a gun. He’s then accused of pointing the gun across the street and then firing a shot into the air.

Woods’ mother, Julie Woods, is also accused of following her son out of the home, armed with a handgun.

Woods claimed he initially went across the street to complain about children being mean to his child and got the gun after he was jumped by other party.

A member of the other party, Makeira Mance, was also accused of using a rake in a threatening manner towards Woods.

Mance was charged with disorderly conduct.

Nicolas Woods was charged with discharging a firearm in the city and pointing and presenting.

Julie Woods was charged with pointing and presenting.

