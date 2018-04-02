Official: 19-year-old Wofford student arrested after sex assault reported on campus

A Wofford College spokesperson said a teen from Georgia was arrested in connection with a sexual assault earlier this year.

The college said in March, a female student reported a sexual assault that had occurred on campus in January 2018.

The suspect, 19-year-old William Robbins Armstrong of Atlanta, was arrested on Mar. 30 by Wofford Campus Safety officers. He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Armstrong has since bonded out of the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

