Deputies investigating shattered window at Spartanburg Co. church

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after someone broke out a window in a church sanctuary.

Deputies said they were called to Beaver Hills Baptist Church on Easter Sunday after a church official arrived and found one of the back windows had been busted out.

Officials found no other damage to the church.

No one had been in the church since Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said it did not look like the suspects tried to break into the church on South Church Street Extension.

No suspects were identified.

