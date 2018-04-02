Deputies investigating shattered window at Spartanburg Co. churc - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating shattered window at Spartanburg Co. church

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after someone broke out a window in a church sanctuary.

Deputies said they were called to Beaver Hills Baptist Church on Easter Sunday after a church official arrived and found one of the back windows had been busted out.

Officials found no other damage to the church.

No one had been in the church since Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said it did not look like the suspects tried to break into the church on South Church Street Extension.

No suspects were identified.

MORE NEWS - Woman hired to watch dog caught urinating in dog owner's kitchen pot

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.